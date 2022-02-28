Thomas Mathew takes charge as RBI regional director

Thomas Mathew has taken charge as Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Thiruvananthapuram. Prior to the new posting, he was the Chief General Manager of the Department of Regulation at the RBI, Central Office, Mumbai.

During his career spanning 32 years, Mr. Mathew has held several positions in the Reserve Bank Central Office and regional offices at Bengaluru and Jammu. He has experience in the areas of currency management, regulation and supervision of banks and supervision of non-banking finance companies. He was the Regional Director for Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh during 2017-2020.