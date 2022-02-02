Thomas J. Netto appointed Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese

Monsignor Thomas J. Netto

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 February 2022 19:12 IST

He succeeds Soosa Pakiam M. who had relinquished official responsibilities after he turned 75 in March last year but continued to remain in overall charge while awaiting fresh arrangements by the Vatican

Monsignor Thomas J. Netto is the new Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram.He succeeds Soosa Pakiam M. who had relinquished official responsibilities after he turned 75 in March last year but continued to remain in overall charge while awaiting fresh arrangements by the Vatican.Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Soosa Pakiam from the pastoral care of the archdiocese, Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) said. This provision was made public in Rome on Wednesday, the CCBI said.

Monsignor Netto will be the second Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram. The episcopal consecration is expected in a month’s time.Presently Episcopal Vicar and Coordinator of Ministries, Monsignor Netto (58) hails from Puthiyathura here and was ordained priest on December 19, 1989. He was born to Jessayan Netto and Isabella Netto on December 29, 1964.An alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, he attended the St. Vincent’s Minor Seminary at Palayam. He pursued his studies in Philosophy at St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Carmelgiri, and Theology at St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Mangalapuzha, Aluva.

He holds an MA degree in Sociology from the University of Kerala and adoctorate in Dogmatic Theology (Ecclesiology) from the Pontificia Università Urbaniana (Pontifical Urban University), Rome.

Advertising

Advertising

He has served as the archdiocese in various capacities such as assistant priest, executive secretary of ecumenism and dialogue, parish priest at Pettah, Thope and theSt. Augustine Church, Murukumpuzha.Other assignments included executive secretary of Basic Christian Communities and rector of St. Vincent’s Minor Seminary.Soosa Pakiam, who became the first Metropolitan Archbishop of the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese in June 2004, had moved out to the archdiocese seminary last year after announcing his decision to step down.A soft-spoken man, Soosa Pakiam is known for his anti-liquor campaigns and involvement in social issues. He has also headed the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) and the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops Council.