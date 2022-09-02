This Onam, ‘tigers’ will descend on city

Onam celebrations begin today with trade fair and expo

The Onam celebrations in the capital city, which is set to begin on Saturday with the opening of the Onam trade fair and exhibition, will this year have the added flavour of 'Pulikali', the tiger hunt-themed street art form which is usually performed in Thrissur. On September 5, a 'Pulikali' group from Thrissur, led by Satheesh Nedumpura, will begin their procession from the street in front of the Kanakakkunnu palace at 10 a.m

Cultural activists and people's representatives will join the 'tigers' during the procession, which will traverse through major points in the city. Transport Minister Antony Raju will on Saturday inaugurate the Onam trade fair and exhibition at Sooryakanthi exhibition ground in the Kanakakkunnu compound at 7 p.m. Hundreds of stalls of government institutions as well as of private initiatives and entrepreneurs will be part of the fair. Food courts and amusement park will also be set up. The entry to the fair will be free.

Illumination switched on

Four venues have been set up in Kanakakkunnu for cultural programmes. The official Onam week celebrations are from September 6 to 12. The city-wide illumination has already been switched in some locations. Cultural programmes will be organised at venues spread out over the city. Celebrations will also be organised in the rural regions of the district.

In Aruvikkara, G. Stephen, MLA, will on September 6 inaugurate the Onam week celebrations being organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Aruvikkara panchayat. The Aruvikkara dam area, which will be the hub of the celebrations, will be fully illuminated. An Onam trade fair will be organised at Aruvikkara too.