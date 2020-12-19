Thiruvananthapuram’s govt. offices to go green

Plastic ban, e-waste removal, water and power conservation among targets

The declaration of government offices and public sector institutions in the district as ‘green offices’ and distribution of green certification will be held on January 26.

Offices that avoid the use of disposable materials and plastic and encourage the use of recyclable/reusable materials will be declared green offices. Steps have been launched to identify the offices eligible for the green certification, D. Humayun, District Coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission, said.

Green protocol committees have been formed in the offices to raise awareness on the need to go green, Mr. Humayun said on Friday.

The ‘green office’ programme envisages banning of plastics and disposable items in government offices and public sector institutions, introducing eco-friendly utensils, removal of e-wastes and damaged and unusable furniture, and introducing facilities for the disposal of organic and inorganic wastes.

Vegetable farming

The programme also aims at introducing organic vegetable farming and gardens, conservation of water and electricity, and maintaining clean toilets and dust-free office rooms. The offices will be issued green certificates on the recommendation of green audit committees which will go through the reports submitted by the offices.

Recently, the Kerala State Electricity Board had urged the State government to encourage government offices and public sector institutions to participate in its Soura programme for installing solar power plants atop their buildings.