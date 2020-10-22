Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID tally goes up by 657

District posts 705 recoveries, five more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in the district went up by 657 on Wednesday. At present, 9,252 patients are being treated for the infection in the district, health officials have said.

In all 705 recoveries were reported on the day. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 358 with five more recent deaths attributed to the disease. The deceased include a 23-year-old man from Karumkulam, a 58-year-old woman from Neyyattinkara, a 57-year-old man from Manikanteswaram, a 68-year-old man from Panachamoodu and a 70-year-old man from Attingal.

According to health officials, local transmission accounted for 459 of the cases reported on Wednesday. The list includes 12 health-care workers and five persons who arrived from outside the State.

In all, 5,438 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, the district administration said.

As many as 25,907 are currently quarantined in the district, including 2,139 who were placed under surveillance on Wednesday. Of this, 25,741 persons are in home isolation and 166 others are in COVID centres.

Inspections continue

Meantime, inspections by sector magistrates appointed to ensure enforcement of the prohibitory measures introduced under Section 144 of the Cr.PC are continuing. Action was taken against 498 persons for failing to comply with the restrictions, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Cases were registered against 15 persons, while 85 others were fined, Ms. Khosa said. Another 398 persons were let off with a warning.

In all 92 sector magistrates have been appointed in the district to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of COVID-19 containment measures. Since October 4, they have initiated action against 5,295 persons.

As many as 1,337 persons were booked for failing to wear masks. Ninety-six persons were booked for violation of Section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 1,869 shops for not maintaining visitors’ registers.

The inspections would continue in the days ahead, the District Collector said.