Thiruvananthapuram Strikers wins Journalists Cricket League

December 22, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Strikers has won the Journalists Cricket League (JCL) – 2022 organised by the State Committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) by defeating Kannur Press Club. Teams representing district committees under the KUWJ contested in the tournament organised at the Thodupuzha cricket stadium in Idukki recently.

Team Thiruvananthapuram Strikers represented the KUWJ Thiruvananthapuram district committee. The winner was awarded a prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy, while the runners-up Kannur Press Club team was awarded ₹50,000 and a trophy, according to a release here on Thursday.