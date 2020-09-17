Thiruvananthapuram reports 820 more COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 September 2020 21:30 IST

With 547 recoveries, no. of active cases is 6,031

The capital’s COVID-19 burden continued to scale new peaks as 820 people were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday.

Except for one, all cases are due to local transmission of the virus. The number of active cases also crossed 6,000 for the first time.

The death toll also mounted with three more deaths — those of a Pappanamcode (63 year old), Kottappuram (49) and a Kallattumukku (67) natives — being attributed to the disease, taking the count to 158.

83 with unknown source

The growing incidence of cases with unknown sources of infection has been worrying the district administration. As many as 83 such cases were reported on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 138 people were aged above 60 years and 91 below 15 years. With 547 people recovering from the illness, the active cases stood at 6,031.

The caseload included 110 employees, including 15 women, of a plastic factory at Manvila who had tested positive during the past four days. While 88 asymptomatic cases have been accommodated in a hostel by the company, others are undergoing treatment in a COVID first-line treatment centre (FLTC).

In Attingal too

COVID-19 cases continued to mount in Attingal municipality where 10 persons, including employees of a block resource centre located near the Government LP School, Alamcode, and a financial institution, near the Attingal private bus stand, have tested positive.

During his briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the pandemic spread continued unabated in spite of the intensified containment efforts in the district.

While 30,281 tests were conducted in the district within a week until Wednesday, 4,184 COVID-19-positive cases were recorded.

Pregnant women

Directions have been issued to ensure strict quarantine of pregnant women in view of the intense local transmission that prevailed across the district, Mr. Vijayan said.