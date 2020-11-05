Thiruvananthapuram reports 651 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 November 2020 00:38 IST

Source of 150 cases untraced, 5,410 tests in 24 hours

The district reported 651 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The death toll rose again with six more recent deaths being attributed to the infection.

A total of 881 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, and the number of active cases in the district has dipped to 8,217, health officials said. The new cases included 18 healthcare workers.

Wednesday’s caseload included 481 cases of local transmission and 150 cases where the source of infection remained vague. Over the past 24 hours, 5,410 tests were conducted.

The deceased included a 73-year-old woman from Attingal, a 54-year-old man from Nedumangad, a 63-year-old man from Mailakkara, a 56-year-old man from Vamanapuram, a 67-year-old woman from Karumom and a 58-year-old man from Kavalayoor.

In all, 1,862 more persons were newly quarantined in the district. As on Wednesday, 25,521 persons were in home isolation and 215 under institutional quarantine. On the other hand, 1,330 people completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

Cases registered

Meanwhile, 321 more persons have been charged with flouting restrictions imposed in the district as part of the disease containment measures, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday. The violations were detected by the sector magistrates assigned to monitor the enforcement of prohibitory measures imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC. The district administration had earlier extended the restrictions till November 15.

Cases were registered against 10 persons, while 11 others were fined for various violations. The police have imposed fines on 19 persons for flouting the restrictions. Further, 278 others were let off with a warning, the District Collector said. The sector magistrates had begun inspections in public places across the district on October 4 after prohibitory measures were enforced in the district. So far, the teams have initiated action against 19,579 persons for violations.

So far, 866 cases have been registered in connection with incidents related to crowding. As many as 7,159 people have faced action so far for not wearing masks in public, Ms. Khosa said. In all, 6,846 shops faced action for failure to maintain visitors’ register on the premises.

Micro-containment zone

The Aruvikkara ward in Aruvikkara grama panchayat has been declared a micro- containment zone.

The following places have been excluded from the list of containment zones: Thrikkanapuram, Melamcode (excluding Kariman), Kadakampally and Akkulam (excluding Ayithikonam, Kottamukku, Air Force Station and Priyadarshini Nagar) in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Adayamon in Pazhayakunnumel panchayat, and Koythoorkonam in Andoorkonam panchayat.