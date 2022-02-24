Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram reports 543 COVID cases

The district recorded 543 COVID-19 cases and 821 recoveries on Thursday. The active caseload was 4,853.

Four deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. Twenty-six people were hospitalised, taking the count of those being treated in hospitals to 331. A total of 11,394 people are in quarantine either at their homes or COVID-19 centres.


