Thiruvananthapuram reports 399 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 November 2020 08:01 IST

609 recoveries in district, test positivity at 8.92%

The district registered 399 more COVID-19 cases and 609 recoveries on Saturday. The number of active cases fell to 5,307. While 4,469 persons were tested during the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 8.92%.

Seven deaths

The death toll mounted to 520 with seven more recent deaths being attributed to the pandemic. The deceased included an 82-year-old woman who hailed from Vellayani, a 74-year-old man from Thirupuram, a 42-year-old woman from Karikkakom, a 68-year-old man from Pallithura, a 57-year-old woman from Kanjirampara, a 55-year-old woman from Kottakkal and a 61-year-old man from Pachalloor.

Among the new cases, all except two imported cases have been attributed to local transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The sources of infection of 121 cases are unknown. Five health care workers are also among those who tested positive.

As many as 1,381 people were placed under quarantine on the day. With this, the number of people undergoing quarantine in the district has gone up to 25,819.