Thiruvananthapuram registers 444 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 February 2021 00:33 IST

416 recoveries reported

The district reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and 416 recoveries on Friday. In all, 4,375 people are currently under treatment for the infection in the district. Of the cases reported on Friday, local transmission accounted for 332. The list included one health worker.

The death toll, meanwhile, had risen to 761 by Thursday as per available official data. In all, 1,661 more people were quarantined on Friday as part of the precautionary measures adopted to check the spread of infection. This has taken the total number of people in quarantine to 23,232. Meanwhile, 2488 more health workers received the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday in the district, according to the Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising