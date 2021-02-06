Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram registers 444 cases

The district reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and 416 recoveries on Friday. In all, 4,375 people are currently under treatment for the infection in the district. Of the cases reported on Friday, local transmission accounted for 332. The list included one health worker.

The death toll, meanwhile, had risen to 761 by Thursday as per available official data. In all, 1,661 more people were quarantined on Friday as part of the precautionary measures adopted to check the spread of infection. This has taken the total number of people in quarantine to 23,232. Meanwhile, 2488 more health workers received the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday in the district, according to the Health Department.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 12:33:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/thiruvananthapuram-registers-444-cases/article33763596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY