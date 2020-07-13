Thiruvananthapuram region tops CBSE class 12 exams

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained its dominance in the CBSE class 12 examinations by registering a pass percentage of 97.67.

The Bengaluru region is in second position with a pass percentage of 97.5. The overall pass percentage is 88.78.

The pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region (which comprises Kerala and Lakshadweep), though, has slightly dipped from 98.2 last year to 97.67 this year.

The results were declared by the CBSE on Monday.

The results can be accessed on www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in

The class 12 examinations which were to be conducted from February 15 to March 3 were disrupted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending examinations were scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15 but could not be held owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The CBSE then finalised an assessment criteria as per which students who have completed all their examinations will be evaluated based on their performance in the examinations.

In the case of students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.