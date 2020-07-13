Thiruvananthapuram region tops CBSE class 12 exams

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained its dominance in the CBSE class 12 examinations by registering a pass percentage of 97.67.
The Bengaluru region is in second position with a pass percentage of 97.5. The overall pass percentage is 88.78.
The pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region (which comprises Kerala and Lakshadweep), though, has slightly dipped from 98.2 last year to 97.67 this year.
The results were declared by the CBSE on Monday.
The results can be accessed on www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in
The class 12 examinations which were to be conducted from February 15 to March 3 were disrupted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending examinations were scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15 but could not be held owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The CBSE then finalised an assessment criteria as per which students who have completed all their examinations will be evaluated based on their performance in the examinations.
In the case of students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath