Thiruvananthapuram records 188 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 March 2021 09:02 IST

368 persons recover from infection

The district recorded 188 COVID-19 cases and 368 recoveries on Saturday.

The number of active cases stood at 2,211.

The district administration placed 1,268 people under quarantine, while 1,917 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.

Home quarantine

There were currently 18,552 people quarantined in their houses and 45 in various institutions.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said COVID-19 vaccination will be administered only at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Healthcare workers, frontline workers of the pandemic containment efforts, people aged above 60 years, and those aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities will be inoculated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, the Collector said.

The drive will resume in full-swing in government and private health institutions on Monday.