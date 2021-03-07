Thiruvananthapuram records 188 new cases

The district recorded 188 COVID-19 cases and 368 recoveries on Saturday.
The number of active cases stood at 2,211.
The district administration placed 1,268 people under quarantine, while 1,917 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.
Home quarantine
There were currently 18,552 people quarantined in their houses and 45 in various institutions.
District Collector Navjot Khosa said COVID-19 vaccination will be administered only at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
Healthcare workers, frontline workers of the pandemic containment efforts, people aged above 60 years, and those aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities will be inoculated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, the Collector said.
The drive will resume in full-swing in government and private health institutions on Monday.
