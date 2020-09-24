Thiruvananthapuram posts 875 new COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 September 2020

11 more deaths in district attributed to coronavirus infection

The district recorded 875 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the number of active cases to over 8,000. The death toll also jumped to 194 with 11 more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

While 700 cases have been attributed to local transmission, the source of infection in 142 cases remained unknown. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his daily briefing, flagged the worrying number of such cases that posed immense concern for health workers who were founding it difficult to trace the contacts of the patients.

The district has reported 1,013 such cases since September 18.

The deceased included natives of Naruvamoodu (20 year old), Mannoorkkonam (70), Poonthura (60), Attingal (75), Vembayam (62), Anayara (74), Koduvazhannoor (60), Manchavilakom (67) and two Vallakadavu natives (aged 72and 56 years). The death of a 72-year-old doctor from Kallattumukku, who ran a private clinic at Attakulangara, has also been confirmed to be due to COVID-19.

28 health staff

Twenty-eight health workers were also diagnosed with COVID-19 on the day. Four of those infected had come from other States.

Among the vulnerable sections, 118 people aged above 60 years and 102 children aged below 15 have been infected.

Eight police personnel attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp at Peroorkada too tested positive.

8,446 under treatment

Currently, 8,446 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. These included 26 pregnant women and 20 children. As many as 296 people recovered from the illness on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 22 people under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for violating the COVID-19 protocol. While 185 people were penalised for failing to wear masks, another 17 were charged for violating physical distancing norms. Legal action was also initiated against three shops for failing to adhere to the guidelines.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the district administration declared containment zones at Pattakulam in Pulimath grama panchayat, Kattumpuram and Vellorkonam in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat and Office ward in Kottukal grama panchayat.

The existing micro-containment zone in Ponnumangalam ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been extended to the entire ward.

Containment zones in Office ward at Balaramapuram grama panchayat and Thoppil area in the Thampanoor ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been withdrawn.