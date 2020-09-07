Thiruvananthapuram police continue crack down on anti-social activities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 September 2020 08:02 IST

The City police continued its crack down on anti-social activities by raiding the houses of goons and habitual offenders for the third day on Sunday. The houses of 240 people were inspected across the State capital in wake of the recent violence in the district.

The Valiyathura police arrested Sumesh (33), a native of Balanagar and wanted for his alleged role in an attempt to murder, was nabbed. The police arrested the fourth accused, Deepu (35) of Njandoorkonam, in connection with the explosion of a country bomb at Kesavadasapuram. Three others, Ratheesh, Stephen and Vishnu Vijayan were arrested earlier.

