Thiruvananthapuram launches campaign for a plastic-free coast

Seventy-two kilometres of coast in the district would be made plastic-free under the ‘Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram’ project, the district administration said on Monday.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar and District Collector Navjot Khosa convened a meeting to assess activities to be undertaken by various departments in connection with the project.

The project will be carried out in three stages - awareness campaigns, recovery of plastic waste and their reuse, and continuation of the initiative.

The project is being undertaken jointly by the local bodies, Fisheries department, Clean Kerala Mission, Matsyafed, Harbour Engineering department, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) and the Sports and Youth Welfare department.

Local bodies will monitor the work by dividing the 72-km stretch into small units of 1 km each and forming action plans. In each unit, the work will be carried out by 25-member teams. In the second phase, a campaign to rid the coast of plastic waste will be held on September 18. Plastic waste will be recovered from estuaries and the vicinity of breakwaters and groynes with the help of divers.