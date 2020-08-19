Thiruvananthapuram GH converted into exclusive COVID-19 hospital

The General Hospital (GH) here has been converted into an exclusive COVID-19 hospital for handling the increasing number of cases in the capital city. The hospital has 300 beds for accommodating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, District Medical Officer (DMO) K.S. Shinu said on Wednesday.
The emergency, specialty and super specialty wings of the hospital will not function. However, Ward 9 and the dialysis units will be functional at the General Hospital, Dr. Shinu said.
Other services
Services of the emergency department will be available at the District Model Hospital at Peroorkada and Taluk Hospital at Fort. Services of the dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, dental and surgery departments will be available at the District Model Hospital, Peroorkada.
Services of the medicine and dental departments are available at the Taluk Hospital, Fort. Patients can also visit the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology for eye diseases and disorders.
Medical services pertaining to mental health is available at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada. Treatment facilities at the Chest Diseases Hospital at Pulayanarkotta can be availed for respiratory diseases, the DMO said.
For services related to cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology departments, the public should visit the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.
