Thiruvananthapuram district to have 3,281 polling booths

Thiruvananthapuram

18 November 2020 11:18 IST

Booths to be disinfected before voting

As many as 3,281 polling stations will be set up in the district for the upcoming local body elections.

Strict arrangements and restrictions will be in place in the polling booths and their surroundings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Of the total polling stations in the district, 2,467 are in the three-tier panchayats. Voting for grama, block, and district panchayat wards will be held in these booths. Multi-post electronic voting machines (EVMs), comprising one control unit and three ballot units, will be used there.

Advertising

Advertising

Voting in the 100 wards of the city Corporation will be held across 653 polling booths. As many as 161 booths will also be arranged for voting in 147 wards in four municipalities.

Disinfection

All polling booths will be completely disinfected prior to the polling day. Directions have been given for disinfecting polling material distribution and collection centres. Four officials will be deployed in each booth for polling procedures. An attender and a policeman/woman will also be posted.

Water and soap will be provided outside polling stations and sanitisers at the stations. Markings will be made in front of polling stations so that voters can queue up following physical distancing.