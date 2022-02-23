Thiruvananthapuram district logs 574 new COVID-19 cases
The capital district reported 574 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,273 recoveries on Wednesday. The active case pool in the district stood at 5,145 cases. Among those who contracted the disease on the day included five healthcare workers, the district administration said.
