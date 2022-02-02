Thiruvananthapuram district logs 5,701 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Active case pool in the distroct stands at 44,435 cases

The capital district reported 5,701 new COVID-19 cases and 2,175 recoveries on Wednesday. The active case pool in the district stood at 44,435 cases.

Of the new cases, contact transmission accounted for 5,294, while the source of infection remained unidentified in 313. Among those who tested positive in the past 24 hours include 88 health workers.

Thirty-one deaths which occurred between January 27 and February 1 were added to the COVID-19 death toll in the district. The deceased were in 40-89 age group.

Also, 32 deaths declared as due to COVID-19 following appeals also have been added to the list, according to health officials.