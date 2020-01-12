Thiruvananthapuram district leads in literacy mission fete

The district was firmly in the lead with 97 points on the second day of the ninth continuing education arts festival of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority at University College here on Saturday.
Thrissur district with 58 points and Malappuram with 55 points were in second and third positions, respectively, after competitions in 40 of the 144 events were completed.
Transgender participants were ahead in the class 10/higher secondary category with 38 points. Of this, 33 points are by those representing Thiruvananthapuram. Group dance, Oppana, Thiruvathira, Mappilapattu, Nadanpattu, Bharatanatyam, and Folk Dance are some of 15 events in which transgender participants are making their mark. Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath gave away the prize for the first position in the procession held as part of the fete to Thiruvananthapuram district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.