Thiruvananthapuram district leads in literacy mission fete

The district was firmly in the lead with 97 points on the second day of the ninth continuing education arts festival of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority at University College here on Saturday.

Thrissur district with 58 points and Malappuram with 55 points were in second and third positions, respectively, after competitions in 40 of the 144 events were completed.

Transgender participants were ahead in the class 10/higher secondary category with 38 points. Of this, 33 points are by those representing Thiruvananthapuram. Group dance, Oppana, Thiruvathira, Mappilapattu, Nadanpattu, Bharatanatyam, and Folk Dance are some of 15 events in which transgender participants are making their mark. Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath gave away the prize for the first position in the procession held as part of the fete to Thiruvananthapuram district.