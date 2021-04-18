Thiruvananthapuram district digs deep into vaccine reserves

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 April 2021 11:40 IST

Several centres see considerable rush on Saturday; nearly 500 vaccine seekers return empty-handed

The capital district hurtled towards yet another vaccine supply crunch as it dug deep into its reserves to keep the ongoing vaccination drive on track.

A day after the drive was hit in most parts of the district, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed considerable rush at several vaccination centres on Saturday. A major portion of the batch of 30,000 doses that arrived on Friday was distributed across various centres. As many as 13,627 Covishield and 2,860 Covaxin doses were provided through 117 hospitals, including 90 public institutions. Thousand doses were also supplied at a vaccination camp organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the Medical College ward.

Several people, including senior citizens, queued up early at the Jimmy George indoor stadium that facilitated both online booking and spot registrations. The inoculation drive extended beyond the scheduled closing time of 2.30 p.m. and continued till 5 p.m.

While over 1,700 people were provided the vaccine, close to 500 had to return empty-handed despite waiting for their turns in the searing heat for long hours. They were, however, issued tokens that will ensure them priority when the drive resumes on Sunday.

Chaotic situation

Health authorities anticipated a chaotic situation across the district, with only nearly 9,000 Covishield and 2,500 Covaxin doses remaining for its drive on Sunday. The shortage has prompted them to confine the vaccination drive to 39 institutions. Besides, Covishield will mostly be administered in health centres within the Corporation limits that could leave many from the outskirts and rural areas making a beeline for the public health centres in the city.

Moreover, around 3,000 of these have been apportioned for the vaccination camps being held in 11 wards – Muttathara, Karamana, Nettayam, Cheruvakkal, Mannanthala, Punnakkamughal, Melancode, Jagathy, Manacaud, Ponnumangalam and Perunthanni, while another 1,000 will be kept aside for the employees of the Accountant General’s office.