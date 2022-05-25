Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s draws up ₹18.3-crore health action plan

Civic body aims to improve affordable primary health-care facilities

With an aim to improving the availability of affordable primary health-care facilities, the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has readied a ₹18.3-crore action plan to enhance the infrastructure across all urban health centres and appoint more doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Urban centres which are currently functioning on half-day shifts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be made functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community health centres and the taluk hospitals under the Corporation area are already functioning from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. after the appointment of more doctors, nurses and pharmacists. The Corporation has under its control two taluk hospitals, 14 urban health centres, 10 primary health centres, two community health centres and a clinic.

In addition, there are 12 Ayurveda Hospitals, 14 Homeopathy hospitals and one Siddha hospital. Currently, on an average, 3,500 persons are being provided outpatient (OP) treatment services across the various health centres.

A study conducted by the civic body recently has found out that the half-day shift system in the urban health centres prevents many from accessing the treatment services. There is also a requirement for more health centres near areas where marginalised communities are living.

The civic body is planning to open new health centres or sub-centres in such areas. A total of 32 doctors, 49 nurses, 29 pharmacists and 29 lab technicians are proposed to be newly appointed across the health centres. A health control room will be set up in the Corporation main office at a cost of ₹10.8 lakh.

A total of 5,122 patients have registered with the Corporation for palliative care services, while 199 patients are being provided free dialysis four times a month. In addition, support is being provided to 96 cancer patients and nine patients who have undergone organ transplantation surgery. The Corporation is spending ₹8 crore annually for purchasing medicines for the health centres.