Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to shift property tax payments online in a phased manner

December 17, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is all set to shift to mandatory online payment of property tax in a phased manner. Tax amounts above ₹50,000 will be shifted online from January 1, 2023, while those above ₹10,000 will be mandatorily shifted online from March 31 onwards. Corporation authorities hope that the digital shift will reduce the leeway for cases of misappropriation of funds which were witnessed in the civic body in recent times.

According to Corporation officials, currently only around 33% of the property tax payments are being done online, although the Sanchaya property tax payment system has been up and running for quite some time. The Kerala government had directed the civic body to increase this to 70%. The Local Self-Government department has begun a drive to make all local bodies shift to a fully online system.

The Corporation is hoping to address multiple issues when a majority of the taxpayers shift to online payment, the most important being reducing the rush of people visiting the Corporation office. Recent instances of misappropriation of funds, for instance at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had pointed at the importance of shifting to a fully online system in order to reduce the leeway for corrupt officials.

Some bill collectors were found to be delaying the updating of online records after remitting the amount in the bank or the treasury. Possibilities of manipulation or even errors, such as entering of wrong names in the online records, exist in the manual payment system.

Even in local bodies where the online system was implemented, a large number of payments happen manually, especially due to the lack of awareness about the system. The rolling out of the Sanchaya online revenue collection system, designed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), began in the local bodies around 2014. However, there have been issues with the database in several local bodies, leading to an effort on the part of the government as well as the local bodies to clean up the data to remove ambiguous or duplicate entries.