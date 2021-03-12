Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to resume waste collection drive

Civic body to organise three separate drives in March to collect different types of garbage

The city Corporation is all set to restart the periodic collection drive of non-biodegradable waste that had come to a halt after the COVID-19 outbreak. The civic body is planning to organise three separate collection drives this month to collect different types of waste. The one for collecting plastic waste will be held on March 20, for glass waste on March 25 and old footwears and bags on March 31.

Collection points will be set up at seven locations. These will be at Vanchiyoor junction, near the Kazhakuttam ward committee office, Mudavanmugal junction, Pippinmood junction, Putharikkandam maithanam, near the petrol pump at Sreekaryam and near the health inspector's office at Kadakampally. The collection of non-biodegradable waste at the Corporation's material recovery facilities will continue as per the existing system from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Residents can download the smarttrivandrum mobile application to locate the nearest facility.

The Corporation had launched drives for periodic collection of all kinds of waste a few years ago. The initiative soon became popular, with tonnes of waste collected in a single day, thus reducing the amount of refuse ending up in public spaces. The collected waste is handed over to various agencies for recycling.