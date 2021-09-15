Thiruvananthapuram Corporation set to kick-start a mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 20:11 IST

The mobile vaccination drive is being launched to ensure that bed-ridden persons do not miss out on inoculation

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is set to start a mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure that bed-ridden persons do not miss out on the vaccination.

The civic body has rented a mobile vaccination unit from the P.N.Panicker Foundation to carry out vaccination at doorstep for those unable to go out to inoculation centres. Mayor Arya Rajendran will flag off the mobile unit on September 18 at 10 a.m.

Survey conducted

In the first phase, the vaccination drive will focus on the coastal areas. The Corporation on Wednesday conducted a survey to identify those yet to receive even a single dose of vaccine as part of measures to prioritise vaccination for this category.

A ten-member survey team is being deployed in each of the hundred wards to identify those who have received both does, a single dose and those who have not yet received vaccines in the age groups 18-45 years, 45-65 years and above 65 years.