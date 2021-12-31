Thiruvananthapuram Corporation organises exhibition of environment-friendly alternatives for plastic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 December 2021 21:15 IST

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the city Corporation’s exhibition of environment-friendly alternatives for plastic carry bags and other disposable items at the Putharikkandam Maidan on Friday.

Around 25 stalls of plastic alternatives have been set up as part of the exhibition, which will be open till January 2.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, who presided over the function, said the cooperation of the public was important in the activities being organised as part of implementing a ban on plastic carry bags. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, later inaugurated a discussion on upcycling.

On Saturday, Nava Keralam Mission coordinator T.N. Seema will interact with Haritha Karma Sena workers on the subject of recycling.