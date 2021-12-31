Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation organises exhibition of environment-friendly alternatives for plastic

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the exhibition organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to promote alternatives to plastic products on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the city Corporation’s exhibition of environment-friendly alternatives for plastic carry bags and other disposable items at the Putharikkandam Maidan on Friday.

Around 25 stalls of plastic alternatives have been set up as part of the exhibition, which will be open till January 2.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, who presided over the function, said the cooperation of the public was important in the activities being organised as part of implementing a ban on plastic carry bags. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, later inaugurated a discussion on upcycling.

On Saturday, Nava Keralam Mission coordinator T.N. Seema will interact with Haritha Karma Sena workers on the subject of recycling.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 10:19:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/thiruvananthapuram-corporation-organises-exhibition-of-environment-friendly-alternatives-for-plastic/article38082621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY