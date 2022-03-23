Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Budget puts thrust on women-oriented projects

Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju presenting the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Budget at the Council on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

March 23, 2022 20:35 IST

₹1,356.27-crore Budget envisages low carbon emission in city

The city Corporation’s ₹1,356.27-crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23, with a projected surplus of ₹272.61 crore, presented by Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju on Wednesday makes a considerable allocation for women-oriented projects, while setting its sights on addressing carbon emissions in the city. The Budget presentation went over three hours as Mr. Raju had an unprecedented number of 181 projects to read out.

Mayor Arya Rajendran earlier delivered a speech extending the Corporation's support for the State government's SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project and also criticised the policies of privatisation followed by the Union government

Among the projects presented, the Deputy Mayor laid a major stress on the Low Carbon Ananthapuri project which combines solar power projects, social forestry, a push for electric vehicles, sustainable waste management practices, use of alternative products instead of plastic and promotion of public transport to address issues related to pollution. In addition, the ₹6-crore solar city project will continue with the ongoing process of installation of solar panels to meet the power needs of more government buildings.

Suburban services

The civic body will run 'Gramavandi' services in association with the KSRTC to provide more public transportation options on the suburbs. The rent-an-electric-bike project, with an allocation of ₹25 lakh, will provide an environment-friendly way of exploring the city. Another ₹2 crore has been allocated to purchase electric autorickshaws and electric scooters.

The considerable allocation as part of gender budgeting combines projects for women’s safety, revenue generation, entrepreneurship, accommodation, rest houses and awareness campaigns against dowry. Gender spaces, named after Dakshayani Velayudhan, member of the Constituent Assembly of India, will be set up in different parts of the city.

The ₹50-lakh ‘She-hub’ project provides co-working spaces for women employed in the IT sector. Allocations have also been made for a she-fitness centre and a she-lodge. The Sreejwala project is aimed at promoting women with sporting talents.

As part of the She-cart project, ₹50 lakh has been allocated to purchase vehicles for women self-help groups to transport their products. A ₹30-lakh project has been formulated for training/apprenticeship for women who have completed BSc nursing, general nursing courses or paramedical courses.

The Budget sets aside ₹50 lakh to form 300 more neighbourhood groups and revive 250 groups which have become inactive. Another project promises free travel for women and children arriving at night hours in the city when public transportation facilities are not available.

A total amount of ₹120 crore has been allocated for various projects for housing and land purchase for low-income groups. As part of the Model Roads project, ₹20 crore has been allocated for construction of roads with 40-mm chipping carpet which provides a five-year guarantee. Yet another project has been proposed for the land lying unused at Vilappilsala. The previous ones have failed to take off.

As part of the mini-township project proposed there now, LIFE housing complex, community hall and auditorium, lodging facilities and a park will be constructed. Market and shopping complexes are proposed to come up at Sreekaryam, Kuravankonam and Mannanthala at a total cost of ₹1.8 crore. An amount of ₹6.5 crore has been set aside as financial aid to industrial entrepreneurs.

Under allocations for the coastal regions, ₹50 lakh has been set aside for purchasing fibre fishing boats, ₹75 lakh for the fish-on-wheels project to purchase scooters for vendors, ₹75 lakh for portable kiosk for fish sales and ₹50 lakh for purchasing life jackets for fishers.

A ₹1.5-crore has been formulated for providing laptops for children from fish worker families and SC/ST families. The Budget also promises Ananthapuri medical shops in coastal areas and Ananthapuri mobile medicals. The Ananthapuri branding will be extended to wayside eateries and chicken/meat stalls.