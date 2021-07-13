Thiruvananthapuram Corpn. action plan to check spread of vector-borne diseases

Against the backdrop of reporting of Zika infection, dengue fever

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has prepared an action plan to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

The civic body’s health standing committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan presented the action plan at a special council meeting convened on Tuesday to discuss steps to control the spread of Zika virus and other diseases such as dengue fever that are spread by mosquitoes.

As per the plan, each ward will be divided into seven blocks and special teams of 10 persons will be formed for each block for carrying out various activities like source- destruction of mosquitoes. The activities will be organised across all wards for a week from July 15. The teams will visit houses and institutions in each ward to ensure there are no mosquito-breeding sources.

Focus areas

Special focus will be on shops where discarded materials are collected, puncture shops and tender coconut vending outlets where there are chances for stagnation of water.

Jagratha samitis will be formed under the councillors in each ward to coordinate the efforts, with the junior health inspectors, Kudumbashree workers, residential association representatives, volunteers and others being part of it. The health inspectors will identify the owners of the vacant plots in each ward to ensure that these are cleaned up.

Mayor Arya Rajendran requested the public to be be active participants in the ‘dry day challenge’ to be organised every Sunday.

Waste management

Councillors have been asked to activate the health sanitation committees in all wards for effective waste management at the community level. Mass fogging will be organised in places where vector-borne diseases have been noticed. The Corporation will also carry out awareness campaigns on the diseases and steps to prevent them.