Thiruvananthapuram coastal belt excluded from list of containment zones

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 September 2020 08:50 IST

Micro containment zones to be formed in the area

The coastal belt of the district has been excluded from the list of containment zones, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.

Coastal areas with a high number of cases will be treated as micro containment zones, Ms. Khosa said.

The following coastal areas will be treated as micro containment zones: Ward no: 4, Mudippura, Puthen Nada and Valiyapalli wards in Anchuthengu panchayat; Mannotukonam, Mannakallu in Kottukal panchayat; and Vengadambu ward in Kulathur panchayat.

The following coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits are micro containment zones; Kochuthope (Vettuthope), St Xavier's Lane, Velankanni Junction (Beemapally ward); Azad Nagar and Balan Nagar (Manikyavilakom ward) SM Lock, Moonattumukku (Puthenpally ward) and Puthenthura (Vellar ward), a pressnote said.

The coastal belt was brought under total lockdown in mid-July following a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a number of other places in the district have been included in the list of containment zones. Ward no: 14 in Pulimath panchayat; ward no: 12 in Kilimanoor panchayat; ward no: 13 in Perumkadavila panchayat; Valiyasala ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Latha Nagar, settlement colony and Naduvam in Ponnumangalam ward.

Ward no: 22 in the Pallichal panchayat has been excluded from the list of containment zones.