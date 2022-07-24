Thiruvananthapuram city schools do well in ISC exams

Niranjan A.K. topped the Science Stream with 98.25% and Meenu V. Lekshmi was the topper in Commerce with 91% at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram

Niranjan A.K. topped the Science Stream with 98.25% and Meenu V. Lekshmi was the topper in Commerce with 91% at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram

Thiruvananthapuram city schools fared well in the ICSE (Class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

Two students of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School secured the second merit position nationally. Shivani S. Prabhu and Adhish Joseph Shinu secured 99.5% marks. They were also first in the State merit list. Anagha M. Nair grabbed the third merit position nationally and second in the State with 99.25% marks. Prathith Chivukula secured 99% marks to bag the third merit position in the State. Of the 110 students who sat for the examinations, 101 secured distinction.

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Diya Merin Edgar secured 99.25% marks to grab the third merit position nationally and second in the State. Abhirami J. Subhash and Devika Krishnan M. followed with 98.5% marks. Rahul R.S. and Amrutha Krishna were third in the school with 97.75%. Of the 102 students who sat for the examinations, 66 students secured distinction.

Gautham Krishna K. of Loyola School, Sreekaryam, secured the third merit position nationally and second in the State with 99.25% marks. Adith R. Vishnu was second topper in the school with 98.75% marks. Of the 66 students who took the examination, 54 had distinction.

Alvin Cleetus (Commerce) and Lekshmi G.S., and Sneha Vijayan (both Science) of St. Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, secured the third merit position in the State with 99% marks. Shilpa Arun and Timothy J. Sajan (both Science) had 98.75% marks, followed by Naomi Sarah John, Nila Jagan A., Neeraj Ninan Kuriakose, and Roshan Parveen with 98.5% marks.

Jyotsna Sidharth was second in Commerce with 98%, and Meryl Anna Joseph third with 95.25%. Of 136 students, 109 secured distinction.

At Lecole Chempaka, Laura Thomas bagged the top spot in the Science stream and Naeva A. Abraham was first in Humanities with 98.75% marks. Pragidiya M. topped in Commerce with 94.25% marks. Of the 84 students who sat for the examinations, 59 secured distinction.

At Holy Angels’ ISC school, Nanthancode, M.K.S. Rashmika secured 97% marks to top the Science stream. J.S. Atulya followed with 96.5% marks and Galetea Jacob with 96%. Meenakshy Sudheer secured 89.75% marks to top the Commerce stream. Ansara J. followed with 89.25% and Amritha A. with 87.25%. Of the 91 students who appeared for the examinations, 54 secured distinction.

Niranjan A.K. topped the Science Stream with 98.25% and Meenu V. Lekshmi was the topper in Commerce with 91% at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram. The school secured 100% success in the examinations. Of the 43 students who appeared for the exam, 22 secured distinction.