Thiruvananthapuram City police reorganise staff to streamline functioning

January 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Three separate wings created for law and order, investigation and court trials

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have reorganised its functioning to re-delegate well-defined responsibilities and expedite crime investigation.

Faced with a barrage of criticism regarding lapses in investigations, the City police have created three separate wings for law and order, investigation and court trials.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) C.H. Nagaraju has issued orders instructing inspectors to deploy staff in each police station to the three wings each of which will be led by a sub-inspector.

The law and order wing will be tasked with dealing with processions, marches, station security and patrolling. The activities of the investigation wing will be focussed on probing cases, monitoring accused persons, undertaking inquiries into complaints received by the Chief Minister and data entry. Submission of documents in courts, dealing with summons and warrants and responding to appeals that come before the courts are activities that will come under the domain of the court trial wing.

According to Mr. Nagaraju, the staff rearrangement will resolve complaints regarding delay in investigations and also lessen the workload of police personnel. While the permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police must be sought to redeploy officers between wings, the respective inspectors will be permitted to utilise the services of staff irrespective of their allocation in exigencies.

