Thiruvananthapuram bids adieu to K.R Gouri Amma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 May 2021 11:35 IST

The State capital bid adieu to veteran Communist leader K.R. Gouri as her mortal remains were brought to the Ayyankali Hall for public homage on Tuesday.

The body was brought to the hall around 10.45 am after completing formalities at the private hospital where she breathed her last.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering the wide popularity and immense respect enjoyed by the firebrand leader, the roads leading to the venue would witnessed uncontrollable rush under normal circumstance.

However, the worrying COVID-19 scenario that prevailed in the State prompted a toned-down farewell for the deceased. Nevertheless, the government relaxed pandemic norms by permitting 300 people inside the hall, higher than the normal count of 20, for the occasion.

Prominent leaders cutting across political affiliations paid homage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Forest Minister K. Raju, CPI (M) acting State secretary and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan were among those who paid their last respects.

The district administration adopted steps to enforce physical distancing by marking circles in the hall. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and District Collector Navjot Khosa oversaw the arrangements.

The police accorded a guard of honour to the deceased. The body was later taken to her home town in Alappuzha where she will be cremated.