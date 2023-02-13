Thiruvananthapuram airport handles 31 lakhs passengers in 2022

February 13, 2023 06:02 am | Updated February 12, 2023 11:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is inching towards crossing the highest passenger footfall benchmarks set during the pre-pandemic period during the next financial year.

The airport has handled a total of 31.11 lakhs passengers in 2022 calendar year, whereas the airport had handled about 44 lakh passengers in 2017-18 compared to 38 lakh passengers in the previous financial year.

However, considering the passenger footfall during the peak pandemic period, passenger traffic has witnessed a record 83.6% growth and 31.53% growth in total flight movements during last year. Similarly, passenger movement was steadily climbing up each month for the last year.

A total of 3,23,792 passengers travelled through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the month of January 2023, while the total passenger traffic in January 2022 was 1,76,315. The average daily passenger traffic in the month of January 2022 was 5,687 and in January 2023 it went up to 10,445, said the airport in a release. The total ATMs (Air traffic movements) in January 2022 was 1,671, while the number increased to 2,198 in January 2023.

Now, Thiruvananthapuram airport has a weekly frequency of 131 flights in domestic and 120 flights in international sectors. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain, Dammam, Kuwait, Singapore, Colombo, Male, Hanimadhoo, and 10 domestic destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi and Kannur, said the release.

