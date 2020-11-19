Thiruvananthapuram adds another 456 cases

With three deaths and 658 recoveries, active cases remain at 5,745

The COVID-19 case graph in the district went up on Thursday with 456 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 when 5,747 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate remained steady at around 8.

With 658 persons recovering from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 5,745. The district has so far reported 67,992 confirmed cases and 61,844 recoveries.

Among the newly diagnosed cases, all, except two imported cases, have been attributed to local transmission. These included 106 cases having unknown sources of infection. Five health-care workers are among those who have been diagnosed with the disease.

510 fatalities so far

The death toll has mounted to 510 with three more deaths being attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included a 98-year-old woman from Nedumangad, a 56-year-old man from Venganoor, and 75-year old woman from Tholicode.

The district administration placed 1,444 people under quarantine on Thursday. With this, the number of people being monitored has gone up to 25,387 in houses and 136 in various institutions.