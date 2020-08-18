Thiruvananthapuram adds 489 cases, two deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

476 contract infection locally, 10 health workers too positive

COVID-19 cases continued to mount in the district with 489 fresh ones being reported on Tuesday. Two more recent deaths in the district were also confirmed to be due to the disease, taking the official death toll to 39. The deceased include a 54-year-old Sreekaryam native who died on August 2 and a 32-year-old woman from Kollapuram in Tamil Nadu, who died on August 16.

While 476 people contracted the infection through local transmission, 10 health workers also have been infected. The recovery rate also remained high with 310 people testing negative for the infection. As many as 4,306 persons are currently being treated in the district.

Jail cluster

The COVID-19 cluster at Poojappura enlarged with many cases being reported from the Central Prison and the District Jail.

Four prison officers attached to the Central Prison and five others, including an employee of the Central Prison Press; her husband; and the wife and child of a COVID-19-infected prison officer; testing positive when 106 persons were tested on the day. With this, the number of those infected in the particular cluster touched 486.

In the District Jail nearby, 36 prisoners were diagnosed with COVID-19 when 130 were tested. Six prisoners tested positive over the past two days there. One more medical team has been deputed for undertaking treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Central Prison.

Among the other clusters, new cases were reported at Balaramapuram (14), Kallikad (four) and Anchuthengu (four).

Call for self-restraint

District Collector Navjot Khosa has appealed to the public to exercise self-restraint during the Onam festive season. Celebrations must be confined to houses as much as possible and crowding should be avoided in shopping centres. She reviewed the COVID-19 containment action plan being implemented by the police in rural areas at a meeting held on the day.

New containment zones

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared new containment zones at Puravoor ward in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat and Njekkadu and Thachodu wards in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat.

Anavoor, Manavari, Koranamcode, Aruviyodu, Chavadi, Kuruvadu and Kottaikal wards in Kunnathukal grama panchayat; and Idinjar ward of Peringammala grama panchayat were excluded from the list of containment zones.