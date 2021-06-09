These tribal students to meet peers, digitally

LP students of hamlets in Idukki, Wayanad will interact for two hours every week

‘Onnanu Nammal’ (We are one), an online programme designed by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK), for students of tribal settlements in Idukki and Wayanad districts and children of migrant labourers in Ernakulam district, is aimed at making online classes more interesting.

Virtual classrooms

It is a weekly interactive programme between students of different tribal settlements, or ‘ooru’. Through the exchange of academic and cultural information in virtual classrooms, the students of a settlement will get to know about the activities in other settlements. ‘Onnanu Nammal’ is primarily meant for lower primary classes in Idukki and Wayanad. Under a similar programme, children of migrant workers will interact with their peers in different parts of Ernakulam district and exchange academic and cultural information.

Initially, the exchange programme is for nearby tribal settlements. Later, it will be extended to students in two different districts. Sindhu S.S., SSK State project officer, says nearly 3,000 students in Wayanad, 2,500 in Idukki and 2,000 children of migrant workers in Ernakulam would benefit from the scheme.

The interactive programme for students of classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be held for two hours a week. The content includes songs, arts programmes, speeches, and interactions with celebrities, says SSK Idukki district coordinator Bindumol.

School ambience

It is aimed at creating the ambience of a school where each student will interact with peers through the online platform with the help of teachers, she says. “Classrooms are beyond their reach now. If there is no interaction between students now, they will be reluctant to attend classes once schools reopen,” she says. Now, they do not feel isolated and enjoy the online sessions, she adds.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the programme online on Monday.