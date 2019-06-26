The times they’re a-changin’

Documentaries, short films and articles on transgender people over the past few years, ever since the rights of the community became a part of the mainstream discourse, have all been filled with stories of endless struggle and pathos. In the past couple of years at least, things have taken a slightly more positive turn, with at least some members of the community having such stories to share.

P. Abhijith’s documentary Ennodoppam (By My Side), screened at the competition section of the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, is one such work, which reflects the change in discourse. For years, one of the major concerns of the community has been on how they were never accepted by their families. Most of them had to leave their homes, after they revealed their true sexual identity.

In the documentary, Abhijith shares the stories of two transgender persons who have been accepted by their families.

“I got the idea for the documentary from an image shared by transwoman Miya Sivaram on her facebook page —she with her parents at their home. It was a picture radiating so much of happiness. So, I thought there was a story to tell in this,” says Abhijith, who works as a photojournalist.

Miya’s parents talk about their early days of shock and sorrow, as their son went away from home for a few years.

Four years later, when Miya came back as a woman, the family did not throw her out, as many others have done.

“For me, this was the striking part. The mother and father are not much educated, and were unaware of these issues. However, they had an open mind to learn, to understand the existence of such different orientations, and to realise that it is quite normal,” says Abhijith.

The second story in the documentary is about transman Ishaan K. Shan and Surya, the first transgender couple in the country. Hailing from a conservative, lower-middle class Muslim family, it was not an easy coming out for Ishaan. But, when he did, the parents accepted him.

‘My daughter, always’

As Miya’s father says, “I told her, whatever society might say, you are my daughter. You do not have to go anywhere. This is your home”.

Such stories might still be a rarity in the community, but “The times they’re a-changin’”.