The quarantined being closely monitored

A total of 511 persons who have come from abroad as well as other States are staying in the 28 institutional quarantine centres of the city Corporation. Only those not having the stipulated facilities required for quarantine at their homes are shifted to institutional facilities. The civic body is providing them food, clothing, and other facilities for free.

Periodic cleaning and disinfection is being carried out in these centres. The responsibilities of each of these centres have been divided between the standing committee chairpersons and councillors. In addition, a team led by the health officer and consisting of two health supervisors, health inspectors, junior health inspectors, sanitation workers and volunteers are working round the clock to ensure safe quarantine.

The ward-level committees and the local area committees under these keep track of those on quarantine. For every 200 houses, there is a five-member local area committee.

Help desk

The Corporation is also using a mobile application for quarantine monitoring. Stickers have been affixed on houses where people are under quarantine. The civic body has set up a help desk for those in quarantine to reach out and clear doubts. Help desk numbers – 9496434409, 9496434410.