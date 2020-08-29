The Hindu 25 years in Thiruvananthapuram: A strong connection

The Hindu’s tryst with Kerala’s capital city began much before the launch of the Thiruvananthapuram edition on March 27, 1995. Old timers in the city fondly recall the steady drone of the propeller aircraft that used to deliver the paper to readers every morning.

The launch of the Thiruvananthapuram edition marked a turning point that saw a significant increase in the circulation and reach of The Hindu. The editorial coverage of social, political, and cultural developments in Kerala kept up with the requirements of a discerning readership. This cemented the newspaper’s connect with the enlightened citizenry. There was a ready market for news steeped in The Hindu’s tradition of independent, quality journalism that placed the reader at the centre.

The circulation of The Hindu in Kerala has kept pace with the increase in the depth and spread of news coverage. From 48,613 copies in 1995, the circulation registered a steady rise over the years to touch 1,72,692 in 2019, with the Thiruvananthapuram edition alone accounting for 51,737 copies (ABC-JD 2019). The total readership in Kerala is 7,01,000 as per the IRS 2019-Q4. The paper is printed at the state-of-the-art press at the Kinfra International Apparel Park, Menankulam, and serves the readers of Kollam and Pathanamthitta too besides those in the State capital. The Hindu is published from Kochi and Kozhikode also to serve the readers in Central Kerala and the Malabar region.

Over the last 25 years, the editorial team of The Hindu has kept pace with epoch making events in the State, providing the reader a grandstand view and making sense of each development. The Metro pullout that accompanied the Thiruvananthapuram edition of The Hindu in the initial phase, supplements such as the Friday Review, Young World and Metro Plus and the expanded slots for Kerala in the business and sports pages added new dimensions to the coverage.

The COVID-19 pandemic this year and social-distancing norms that came in its wake may have eclipsed the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Thiruvananthapuram edition but the occasion has only cemented our relationship with the readers. As The Hindu gears up for the inevitable shift to new media platforms and the challenges in the post-pandemic scenario, the Thiruvananthapuram edition, 25 years young, joins the effort with renewed vigour and commitment to the core professional values the paper has cherished and nurtured over the years.

We take this opportunity to thank our readers, advertisers, news agents, patrons and well-wishers from diverse walks of life for making us the number one paper in the State. We look forward to your continued patronage in our journey ahead.

EDITOR