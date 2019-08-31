The cost of shrinking play areas

V. Ramankutty, academic and public health activist, has lamented the shrinking space for recreational activities and play areas which he says is closely linked to the increase in lifestyle diseases in the State.

Participating in a discussion on ‘Epidemiology and the City’ at the Spaces Fest here on Friday, Dr. Ramankutty said that urbanisation had led to a rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension among residents of cities, particularly Thiruvananthapuram.

“The lack of inviting spaces and footpaths has led to a decline in physical activity, prompting many to opt for indoor exercise.

Several playgrounds which used to be frequented by youngsters have been converted into parking spaces or used for constructions. The constraints associated with town planning could have led to the problem,” he said.

Jinoj M., an assistant professor of architecture at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, stressed the need to ‘unlearn’ several architectural concepts and assess the drawbacks of certain design practices.

He proposed reviving the Operation Anantha or adopting another holistic approach in restoring the natural path of waterbodies to address issues including water shortage, flooding and outbreak of communicable diseases.

Artist G. Ajitkumar moderated the session.