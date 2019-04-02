Tharoor, Prakash declare assets

Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2019 08:17 IST

Shashi Tharoor, the United Democratic Front’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹34 crore and immovable assets of ₹1 crore in his affidavit. He has bank deposits of ₹5.88 crore and other investments to the tune of ₹15.32 crore, while he has ₹25,000 in hand.

He owns a Maruthi Ciaz car worth ₹6 lakh and a Fiat Linia worth ₹75,000. He also possesses 1,142 grams of gold worth ₹38.01 lakh. Two criminal cases are pending against him.

Adoor Prakash, the UDF candidate in Attingal, has declared movable assets of ₹3.90 crore and immovable assets of ₹3.89 crore.

His wife has total movable assets of ₹1.31 crore and immovable assets of ₹72.41 lakh. There are movable assets of ₹2.65 crore and immovable assets of ₹1.97 crore in the name of a dependant.

The total assets comes up to ₹7.8 crore. Mr. Prakash has bank deposits of ₹18.58 lakh and other investments of ₹2.19 crore. He owns an Innova car worth ₹4 lakh and a Bolero jeep worth ₹2 lakh.

He has seven criminal cases and two vigilance cases pending against him.