Thiruvananthapuram

Thampanoor police station boasts a first

Storey record: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera after the inauguration of the police station at Thampanoor on Wednesday.

Storey record: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera after the inauguration of the police station at Thampanoor on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new building of the Thampanoor police station, the State’s first multi-storey police station, here on Tuesday. The building, constructed by Habitiat at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, has been equipped with facilities required for policing in the modern era.

Separate rooms for storing armoury, mainour, for holding conferences, for questioning suspects and a case diary file stockroom are part of the building. In addition, there are sufficient rooms for the police personnel. Facilities for CCTV camera surveillance have also been set up.

