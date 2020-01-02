Thampanoor police station boasts a first

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new building of the Thampanoor police station, the State’s first multi-storey police station, here on Tuesday. The building, constructed by Habitiat at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, has been equipped with facilities required for policing in the modern era.

Separate rooms for storing armoury, mainour, for holding conferences, for questioning suspects and a case diary file stockroom are part of the building. In addition, there are sufficient rooms for the police personnel. Facilities for CCTV camera surveillance have also been set up.