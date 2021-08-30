Thiruvananthapuram

Test positivity rate touches 15.8% in Thiruvananthapuram

People waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a centre set up at St. Joseph’s School in the city on Sunday. S. Mahinsha   | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Triggering concerns over yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, the test positivity rate (TPR) continued to rise to reach 15.8% in the district on Sunday.

On a day when 2,150 fresh cases and 1,591 recoveries were recorded, the active caseload rose to 13,408.

Among the fresh cases, 2,073 have been attributed to local transmission. One health-care worker is among those who were diagnosed with the disease. As many as 30,763 people are under quarantine. The COVID-19 toll touched 3,527 with six more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

Vaccination

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the State’s drive-through vaccination centre at Government College for Women here continued to remain popular, with 8,000 people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine since its launch on August 19. These include 4,800 people who received the first dose and 3,200 the second doses.

A total of 31,08,869 vaccine doses have been administered in the district thus far. A total of 8,63,875 people have received both doses in the district.


