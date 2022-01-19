Test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram district shoots up to 47.8%

Thiruvananthapuram

19 January 2022 08:40 IST

6,911 more test positive, active caseload rises to 36,250, nurse at Varkala hospital succumbs to disease

The COVID-19 scenario in the capital district remained alarming as the test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 47.8%, with 6,911 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. A health-care worker succumbed to the disease, while many government offices showed initial signs of their functioning being affected on the day.

The active caseload rose to 36,250 even as 785 people recovered during the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, the source of infection was unknown in 224 cases. As many as 67 health-care workers were among those infected. Ten recent deaths were also attributed to the disease on Tuesday, according to official statistics.

A 46-year old nurse attached to the Varkala taluk hospital, P.S. Saritha of Puthenchantha, succumbed to the disease. After having tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, she had remained in home isolation. After being found non-responsive in her room by her family early Tuesday, she was confirmed dead at a hospital. It is yet to be known if she suffered from any comorbidities.

The pandemic appeared to have affected the functioning of the Secretariat, with several employees having contracted the infection. The Chief Minister’s office and the offices of the Health, Forest and Devaswom Ministers are among those that have reported COVID-19 cases during the last few days. The Secretariat Central Library has been closed until January 23 after some of its employees tested positive.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Aruvikkara MLA G. Steephen have tested positive for COVID-19. Among the COVID-19 clusters in the district, the Government Medical College Hospital and General Hospital continued to witness high rate of infection among its staff. Nearly 50 health-care workers, including nine doctors, were among those infected in the General Hospital. Nearly 110, including over 20 doctors,, have been infected in the Government Medical College Hospital.

Quarantine

The functioning of the police force, a vital cog in the government’s COVID-19-norms enforcement strategy, was also affected, with several personnel going into quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over 100 officers, including Circle Inspectors, attached to the Thiruvananthapuram City police tested positive in the last few days. The Valiyathura (27) and Karamana (20) police stations were the worst affected. Many cases were also reported at Poonthura, Thiruvallam, Pettah, Nemom and Peroorkada police stations. Seven police personnel delegated for security duties at the Secretariat have also gone into isolation.