Test positivity down to 6.15% in Thiruvananthapuram

350 new cases, 471 recoveries in district

The district’s COVID-19 caseload slid significantly to 4,386 on Saturday as 350 fresh cases and 471 recoveries were recorded in 24 hours.

While there is no imported case, all of the new cases have been attributed to local transmission. The source of infection is unknown in 76 cases. Six health care workers were also among those who tested positive. With 5,686 people being subjected to COVID-19 testing, the test positivity rate also fell to 6.15%.

According to official statistics, the death toll in Thiruvannthapuram stood at 742 as on Friday when seven deaths were recorded. The capital district continued to record the highest case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.8 in the State. While Kannur has the second highest CFR of 0.53, Thrissur stood second among highest death tolls in the State with 386 deaths.

The district administration placed 1,530 persons under quarantine, while 1,312 persons were permitted to end quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period. There are currently 22,316 people quarantined in their homes and 55 in various institutions in the district.

New containment zones have been declared in the Oruvathikonam residents association area in Mannanthara ward, and Shaktipuram area in Kannukalivanam ward in Azhoor grama panchayat.