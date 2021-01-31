Test positivity down to 6.15% in Thiruvananthapuram

The district’s COVID-19 caseload slid significantly to 4,386 on Saturday as 350 fresh cases and 471 recoveries were recorded in 24 hours.
While there is no imported case, all of the new cases have been attributed to local transmission. The source of infection is unknown in 76 cases. Six health care workers were also among those who tested positive. With 5,686 people being subjected to COVID-19 testing, the test positivity rate also fell to 6.15%.
According to official statistics, the death toll in Thiruvannthapuram stood at 742 as on Friday when seven deaths were recorded. The capital district continued to record the highest case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.8 in the State. While Kannur has the second highest CFR of 0.53, Thrissur stood second among highest death tolls in the State with 386 deaths.
The district administration placed 1,530 persons under quarantine, while 1,312 persons were permitted to end quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period. There are currently 22,316 people quarantined in their homes and 55 in various institutions in the district.
New containment zones have been declared in the Oruvathikonam residents association area in Mannanthara ward, and Shaktipuram area in Kannukalivanam ward in Azhoor grama panchayat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath