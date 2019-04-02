Tension as students seek postponement of exams

Tension prevailed on the University of Kerala premises at Palayam on Monday when an agitation by students under the aegis of the Students Federation of India (SFI) turned unruly.

The protesters laid siege to the administrative block and demanded postponement of the sixth-semester B.Com. examinations scheduled on April 4 and 6.

A large posse of police was deployed on the premises to bring the situation under control.

The police prevented a few students who attempted to barge into the building.

Assurance

The agitators called off their protest after the university authorities assured them a favourable decision.

The students claimed that classes for the sixth semester had commenced only on January 18, and they did not get adequate number of working days.

Besides, many students participated in the university youth festival that concluded on Sunday.

They were not provided sufficient time to prepare for the examinations, they alleged.